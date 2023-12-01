Amitabh Kant launches memoir of ex-IAS officer

New Delhi: A special evening was organised by the Delhi Administration Officers’ Academic Forum, Social Buzz and Prabhat Prakashan to launch ‘No Dream is Too Big: Memoirs of a Civil Servant’, a book written by Dr GG Saxena, IAS (retd) at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.



The launch was attended by eminent personalities including Dr SY Quraishi ex-CEC, Lt. General Bhopinder Singh, PK Tripathi, Navin Berry, with K Mahesh as moderator along with special guest Amitabh Kant.

Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa, stated, “Tourism is the biggest job creator where every direct job creates five indirect jobs due to the multiplier effect. This book will inspire budding bureaucrats and aspiring civil servants to understand the qualities required by a civil servant. Dr Saxena has always created user-friendly manuals in whichever department he worked and this book may be a good reference book for UPSC civil service exams.”

“Dr. Saxena is one of the finest officers that the Delhi Administration has produced. He is the man who lives, eats, and breathes tourism,” he added while reviewing the book. Speaking on how tourism is helping the country despite having a considerably low proportion in GDP, Navin Berry, Editor of Destination India and author, opined, “Latest events such as the world

cup has shown a positive impact on tourism to the country however we need a fresh contribution in terms of the statistical survey.”

Mentioning Dr Saxena’s efforts in various fields, Dr SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, added, “Dr Saxena’s efforts help in creating new DD Bharati Channel and increase of in-house production of DD programs from 6 to 23 per cent without any increase in the existing workforce of DD shows his grit and compassion. The same has been captured well in the book.”

Adding on his work in the Andamans, he commented, “Andamans are the shining post of India and there are many attractions for the domestic tourists matching what other countries offer.”