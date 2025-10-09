Amit Shah to launch Rs 1,816 cr Yamuna cleanup projects today

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the government’s historic mission to rejuvenate the Yamuna River is set to take a major leap forward this week, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to inaugurate and lay

the foundation stones for multiple sewerage and clean-water projects worth Rs 1,816 crore on October 9.

The initiative marks a significant step in the city’s decades-long battle against Yamuna pollution. “Restoring the purity of the Yamuna is our top priority, and I am grateful for the full support extended by the Central government,” said CM Rekha Gupta. She called the river the “lifeline of Indian civilisation” and vowed to make it “clean, pollution-free, and flowing once again with vitality.” According to officials, the Rs 1,816-crore plan includes construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs), laying of modern sewer lines, and establishment of booster pumping stations to ensure efficient clean water distribution. The goal, CM Gupta said, is not just to treat wastewater but to “completely stop the inflow of untreated sewage into the river.”

Under the project, 22 major drains flowing into the Yamuna will be equipped with treatment plants. The treated water from these STPs will then be released into the river,

helping to drastically reduce pollution levels. “This initiative marks the beginning of a long-awaited transformation that will restore the Yamuna’s purity for generations to come,” the Chief Minister added.

Highlighting the larger national mission, CM Gupta said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the vision of ‘Nirmal Nadiyan, Samriddh Bharat’. The Yamuna Cleanliness Mission is

not just an environmental effort, it is a social, cultural, and national movement.”

Appealing for citizen participation, she urged Delhi residents to contribute to the drive. “Only through collective effort, government, people, and society together, can the Yamuna regain its sacred glory,” she said.

CM Gupta expressed confidence that, in the coming years, the Yamuna will emerge as a symbol of Delhi’s

clean and green future, blessing its citizens with “pure water and renewed life.”