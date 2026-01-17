Amit Shah opens Kite Festival in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 in New Delhi, calling for sustained efforts to develop the event into a nationally and globally recognised festival. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Extending greetings to people across the country, especially farmers, on the festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan, Amit Shah said Uttarayan is celebrated across India under different names but reflects a shared cultural spirit. He described it as a festival of joy linked to the seasonal cycle and the energy of the Sun, noting that festivals play a vital role in uniting society. Quoting poet Kalidasa, he said Indians have always been lovers of festivals, which help strengthen social harmony.

The Home Minister stressed the need to popularise the kite festival through continuous efforts. He suggested constituting a committee to expand the reach of the Delhi kite festival and make it the focal point of kite-flying celebrations across the country. He said future editions should be organised on a scale that places Delhi among the leading kite festivals in India and the world, encouraging greater public participation and international involvement.

Highlighting Baansera Park as a new attraction in the capital, Shah said the bamboo-themed site demonstrates how strong resolve can translate into meaningful development. He urged the Delhi government to organise more cultural events at the park. Referring to history, he recalled that during the Simon Commission protests, kites bearing the slogan “Simon Go Back” filled the skies on Uttarayan, becoming a powerful expression of public resistance.

Amit Shah said Makar Sankranti exemplifies the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, as it is celebrated nationwide in diverse forms. He added that the kite festival aims to connect all regions with Delhi through a shared cultural platform.

The Home Minister also referred to the recently concluded Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the festival provided an opportunity to reconnect with India’s cultural roots. “While the kite festival may be new to Delhi in its present form, flying kites has always been a part of every Delhiite’s childhood,” she said, recalling memories of rooftops, narrow lanes and neighbourhood gatherings.

Drawing a metaphor from kite flying, the Chief Minister said, “The kite string teaches us an important lesson, no matter how high we rise, we must never let go of our values, traditions and responsibility towards the nation.” She added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,

India is moving ahead with the vision of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi,” blending development with heritage.

Gupta congratulated the organisers for the “grand and vibrant” event and expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his role in bringing the international festival to Delhi. The LG, she said, played a key role in promoting cultural initiatives that strengthen Delhi’s global identity.

The festival, featuring colourful kites and cultural displays, drew large crowds and marked a celebration of tradition, unity and national pride along the banks of the Yamuna.