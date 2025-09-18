Amit Shah launches Rs 1,723-cr Delhi projects on PM’s birthday

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 1,723 crore in Delhi under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and several other dignitaries attended the event.

Shah said citizens in India and abroad are wishing for the Prime Minister’s long life and health, adding that Modi’s birthday has, for the past 11 years, been observed as Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2. During this fortnight, governments and institutions across the country organise cleanliness drives and welfare programmes. This year, the Delhi government launched 17 new public welfare schemes as part of the initiative.

Highlighting Modi’s welfare policies, Shah said 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line and basic facilities have been provided to 60 crore poor citizens. He called this a historic achievement and said Seva Pakhwada reflects the government’s commitment to caring for every citizen.

Shah emphasised that Modi has always seen to it that Delhi gets more than its due in terms of development regardless of which party is ruling. He criticised the previous governments for not putting into effect the Prime Minister’s health insurance scheme up to Rs 5 lakh.

Listing key milestones under Modi’s leadership, Shah said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and the restoration of Somnath Temple were all completed during his tenure. He also noted the abrogation of Article 370, which he called a bold step fulfilled in Modi’s second term.

The Home Minister praised Modi’s work ethic, saying that in his 24 years of public life, he has never taken a day off. This dedication, Shah said, has helped India rise from the 11th to the 4th largest global economy, with a target of reaching 3rd place by 2027.

Shah also inaugurated the Narela-Bawana Waste-to-Energy Plant, which will process 3,000 tonnes of waste daily, in addition to the Okhla plant handling 2,000 tonnes. He said these plants represent progress toward a circular economy and green energy, turning Delhi’s garbage mounds into electricity.

He further underlined Modi’s efforts to reduce GST on essential goods, cutting taxes on 395 items to 5 percent or zero. He urged citizens to make buying indigenous products a habit, stressing that promoting local goods is crucial for a prosperous India.

Regarding voter lists, Shah challenged the opposition’s purported effort to shield infiltrators by what he referred to as the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra”, claiming that the Modi government is determined to purge such names for conducting clean elections.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who was also present at the event, noted that Prime Minister Modi has never regarded power as privilege but as a medium of service, which is why his birthday is observed as Seva Pakhwada.

Gupta announced that 17 schemes had been inaugurated on Wednesday and 75 more would be launched in the coming 15 days, calling it “the first time Delhi is witnessing such extensive cooperation from the Central Government, free from discrimination or political considerations.” She urged citizens to join hands in the mission of building a ‘Viksit Bharat - Viksit Delhi’.

The projects inaugurated covered multiple sectors. In healthcare, five new hospital blocks and 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were launched, alongside 150 new dialysis machines and the “Healthy Women, Empowered Families Campaign.” In sanitation and energy, the Narela–Bawana waste-to-energy plant with 3,000 tonnes capacity was launched, and the Okhla

facility was expanded to 2,950 tonnes per day.

For education, ten new resource centres for children with special needs were unveiled, benefitting 12,500 children through speech therapy, physiotherapy, and modern technology. In social welfare, new homes for senior citizens, visually impaired girls, and intellectually disabled citizens were announced, with financial support of Rs 6,000 per month for high-support-needs persons with disabilities.

In security and technology, 75 AI-enabled drones developed by Delhi students were handed to Delhi Police for training women officers, while 24 quick-response fire vehicles were provided to improve emergency access.