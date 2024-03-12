Amit Shah inaugurates PNG connections to 41 villages in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah inaugurated the PNG facility for 41 villages, under the ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’ at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka Sector 25, on Monday.



The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan was introduced in 2023 when Rs 960 crores worth of funds had been transferred to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to develop necessary infrastructure in the urbanised villages of Delhi.

The fund is supposed to identify and address requirements of civic amenities and implement them, tailored according to the local needs of the villages.

The PNG supply inaugurated on Monday spans across 41 villages through 100 km of pipeline network at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crores by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). The first PNG pipeline was laid in Jaunti village, across a 7-acre land. Additionally, other development work has commenced in 178 villages worth Rs 383 crores.

“The works that are being undertaken under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan are construction and improvement of roads, drains, footpaths, and central verges, along with horticulture work, provisioning of sewage treatment

plants (STPs) and decentralised sewerage treatment plants (DSTPs), sewage pumping stations (SPSS), rainwater harvesting, development and maintenance of ponds and water bodies, development of parks, playground and sports facilities, village library, community halls, and cattle care, among others,” informed the DDA.

The occasion was also attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena.