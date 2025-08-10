Amid waterlogging, AAP blames ‘corrupt’ BJP; Atishi writes to CM Gupta about water crisis in Kalkaji

New Delhi: Severe waterlogging was reported across several parts of Delhi, including ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Saket, Dhaula Kuan, Pragati Maidan and Palam, following heavy rainfall on Raksha Bandhan. The Aam Aadmi Party criticised the BJP-led administration, alleging corruption in desilting works and failure to prepare for the monsoon. AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj linked the day’s incidents — including a wall collapse in Jaitpur that killed seven people — to governance lapses. He accused the government of ignoring a Delhi High Court order for a third-party audit of drains and said no ministers visited affected areas. Bharadwaj also posted on social media that open manholes during rain posed serious hazards, citing the death of a child in such an incident. He questioned the status of an earlier Rs 500 crore penalty announced by the Lieutenant Governor against Larsen & Toubro for shoddy construction work at Pragati Maidan.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over a severe water crisis in Kalkaji, after the Giri Nagar under ground reservoir pumping station was submerged following heavy rain. The flooding halted water supply to Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, Govindpuri and Govindpuri Extension. Atishi said residents faced at least two to three days without water and accused the BJP-led government of negligence.