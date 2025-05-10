Amid tensions, city conducts first air raid siren test

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster emergency preparedness amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, the Delhi government on Friday conducted the first test of a newly-installed air raid siren at the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters in ITO. The test marks the launch of a much larger initiative to install 40 to 50 sirens across the Capital in an effort to create a robust, city-wide civilian alert system.

The test, carried out jointly by the PWD and the Civil Defence Directorate, comes a day after India successfully intercepted Pakistan’s fresh attempts to target military installations with drones and missiles in border areas. With security forces on high alert and public anxiety rising, Delhi is rapidly moving to enhance its disaster readiness.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who supervised the trial, confirmed that the government is pressing ahead with a major expansion of the siren network. “The siren tested today can be heard up to a distance of 8 kilometre’s,” he said. “In the event of an emergency, the sirens will sound for five minutes to alert the public, so they can immediately seek shelter under tables or in basements.”

According to officials, the sirens will be placed on strategically selected high-rise buildings across the city, allowing their sound to cover maximum residential and commercial zones. The system will be controlled from a centralized command center, operating under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Each siren will be activated simultaneously

in the event of a large-scale emergency, ensuring quick dissemination of alerts.

“The plan is not limited to this one building,” Singh emphasised. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to installing these sirens across key locations in Delhi over the next several days to build a comprehensive warning infrastructure.”

Civil Defence teams and PWD engineers will continue testing additional units over the coming week to ensure technical soundness and readiness for real-time deployment.

Meanwhile, the security environment in Delhi remains tense. Following Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on Indian military zones, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, Delhi Police have escalated security across all vital installations. Government buildings, courts, foreign embassies, sewage and water treatment plants, and markets are now under heightened surveillance. Anti-sabotage checks have been carried out at multiple locations, and all incoming vehicles are being thoroughly inspected. The leave of

all Delhi Police personnel has been cancelled as part of the emergency protocol.

A senior police officer confirmed that “extra force is being deployed in every sensitive area,” while special commissioners and DCPs are actively monitoring law and order.

“Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation,” the officer added.

The Delhi government’s move to implement a widespread air raid siren system adds a crucial civilian layer to the city’s emergency response apparatus.