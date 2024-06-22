Amid heatwave, at least 75 bodies received for autopsy in 3 days in Noida

Noida: Amid a severe heatwave, the district health department here has received at least 75 bodies for post-mortem within a period of three days from June 18-20, according to officials. Senior health officials of the Gautam Buddh Nagar said usually the number of bodies received for post-mortem in a day averages around seven or eight and described the fatalities as “unexpected”.

The department, however, could not conclusively say if these deaths were directly caused due to the heatwave.

“There has been an increase in the number of post-mortem cases and this increase is quite unexpected. Normally, there are 7-8 cases per day. On June 18, we received 28 bodies. On June 19, we received 25 bodies and by the evening of June 20, we had received 22 bodies,” Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Suneel Kumar Sharma said.

Of these bodies, he said hospitals had received 20 as “brought dead” and 10 of them were “unidentified”.

“We received 10 bodies in hospitals that were brought dead on June 18, eight on June 19 and another two by evening of June 20. Three unidentified bodies were received on June 18,

five on June 19 and two by evening of June 20,” the CMO said.

In view of the “unexpected” rise in cases, the staff deployment for post-mortem duty has also been increased.

“Usually, we would have six to seven cases during the day and maybe one at night. This was manageable by one doctor. But in the last three days as the number of cases rose, services of three doctors were required,” Sharma said.

On the heatwave impact, the CMO said there is no doubt the weather is extreme and it’s “not usual heat”.