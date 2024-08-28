Amicus claims some inmates minor, Delhi HC asks CBI to verify age of girls in ashram

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the CBI on Tuesday to verify the age of the inmates of an ashram run by absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit. Several women and girls are allegedly held in illegal confinement at the ashram in the Rohini area of the national capital.

The court’s direction came after doubts were raised by the amicus curiae that some of the inmates at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya ashram in Rohini are minors.

“The CBI is directed to verify the age of the inmates and file a fresh status report,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court noted that the amicus curiae, in an inspection report, has also raised doubts regarding the financial sources of the ashram.

The inspection of the ashram was conducted in pursuance of an earlier order of the high court.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing in December.

The court was dealing with separate petitions, including a plea moved by the mother of a woman who is stated to be residing in the ashram under the influence of some people and another filed by an aged couple alleging that their “highly-educated daughter” has been misled into living there and is harbouring “overvalued ideas”.

The court had earlier observed that there were serious allegations of rape against Dixit and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report.

The CBI’s counsel had said two FIRs were lodged against Dixit for alleged rape and all efforts were being made to apprehend him.

In 2017, NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment filed a plea alleging that several minor girls and women were being illegally confined at Dixit’s “spiritual university” -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya in Rohini -- and were not allowed to meet their parents.

The court had earlier asked the CBI to track down Dixit and directed the federal agency to probe the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram.

The CBI had then assured the court that all efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Dixit, raids were carried out at his farmhouses and ashrams and special teams were constituted to arrest him.

The court had last year said the CBI was free to freeze Dixit’s bank accounts.