Ambulances to be used for inter-facility transfer of patients within AIIMS campus

New Delhi: In an effort to prioritise patient care, safety, and comfort, Dr (Prof) M Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has introduced a new policy governing the inter-facility transfer of patients within the sprawling AIIMS campus.



Recent observations during Dr Srinivas’s hospital rounds have illuminated a concerning practice in which in-patients were manually transferred between various AIIMS facilities on stretchers or wheelchairs within the campus. This practice has raised multiple concerns, including patient discomfort and potential infection risk.

To address these issues comprehensively and uphold the highest standards of patient well-being, AIIMS, New Delhi, is implementing this policy.

Effective immediately, all admitted patients will be exclusively transported between AIIMS Hospital, centres, blocks, and other clinical facilities within the AIIMS campus using ambulances. Stretchers and wheelchairs will be reserved for transfers within covered areas of individual facilities.

This crucial policy change is the shared responsibility of designated personnel, including the Medical Superintendent (MS), Additional Medical Superintendent (Addl MS), Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS), and Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS).

AIIMS, in a statement, said that it anticipates that this policy will not only enhance patient care and comfort but also bolster infection control measures, further solidifying its reputation as a preeminent healthcare institution in India.