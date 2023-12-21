Ambedkar University holds 12th convocation ceremony

The 12th convocation ceremony of Ambedkar University, under the governance of the Delhi government, witnessed an inspiring address by Education minister Atishi.

The ceremony marked the conferring of degrees upon 1,095 students, including 33 PhDs, 13 MPhils, 602 postgraduate degrees, 442 graduate degrees, and 5 diplomas.

The convocation ceremony was also graced by dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery.

Atishi, while felicitating the graduates, delivered a powerful message emphasising the significance of the occasion. “Convocation ceremonies are among the most crucial days in the lives of students, their parents, and teachers,” she remarked.

Expressing gratitude that the students had the opportunity to study in a reputable institution, Atishi urged them to acknowledge the pivotal role played by their parents in their educational journey.

Ambedkar University, renowned as a liberal arts university, received accolades from the Education minister. She highlighted the unique perspective cultivated within students through the study of liberal arts, emphasising that it cannot be acquired in any other discipline.

Atishi commended the Kejriwal government for providing students with enhanced educational opportunities.

In her address, the Education minister motivated the graduates, stating, “Your achievements today reflect the contributions of every individual in our nation. Always remember your responsibilities towards the country.”

Atishi emphasised that the students, now armed with better education oppor

tunities, must actively contribute to the nation’s development.

As the graduates step into the next phase of their lives, Atishi urged them to make decisions independently, be responsible towards their parents, and feel accountable to the nation. “Now that you have succeeded, never forget your responsibility towards your parents,” she emphasised. Atishi concluded with a vision for the graduates, stating, “Take the dream of making India the number one country in the world along.”