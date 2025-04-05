Ambedkar Univ Delhi revokes suspension of final-yr student

NEW DELHI: Ambedkar University Delhi on Friday revoked the suspension of MA Global Studies final-year student Mantasha Irfan, who was earlier penalized for allegedly using “derogatory and disrespectful language” against Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) reaffirmed its commitment to academic discipline.

“BR Ambedkar University remains committed to maintaining high academic standards and a disciplined university environment for the benefit of its students,” an official statement said.

“After thorough consideration of the appeal, the Vice-Chancellor directed the proctorial board to show some leniency in this specific case and then board after due deliberations recommended to allow the student to continue her academic pursuit under strict disciplinary guidelines. This decision was made while keeping in mind the university’s integrity, academic environment, and the student’s future,” it said. The university emphasized that all due procedures were followed in the disciplinary action against Mantasha. She was given multiple opportunities to present her side, including two hearings by the Proctorial Board and an appeal to the vice-chancellor.

Following her appeal, the vice-chancellor directed the Proctorial Board to review the matter once again.

