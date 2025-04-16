Ambedkar Jayanti: VIPS unveils NVIDIA Data Centre & Quantum Lab

New Delhi: Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS-TC) marked Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with the inauguration of its new NVIDIA Data Centre and Quantum Lab at the School of Engineering and Technology. The event was graced by Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA), who also unveiled a portrait of Dr Ambedkar and addressed the gathering.

Dr Sahasrabudhe highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s vision of access, equity and equality in education, and commended VIPS-TC for upholding these values.

He praised the institute’s transition into a multidisciplinary centre with strong achievements in engineering, noting students’ success in innovation and hackathons. “Your labs and classrooms are jewels in the crown,” he said, calling the next 25 years the “Amrit Kaal” for the institute.

Dr S C Vats praised the AI and Quantum Labs as a tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s vision. Dr Subba Rao highlighted his role in shaping India’s Constitution, while Dr Sahasrabudhe toured key facilities.