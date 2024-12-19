‘Ambedkar is no less than god of modern India’: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Baba Saheb in Parliament, saying “Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India”.

“You have to choose between Baba Saheb and the BJP. Jo Baba Saheb se kare pyaar, vo BJP ko kare inkaar (those who love Baba Saheb should reject the BJP),” said Kejriwal during his visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Mandir Marg here.

“These words in themselves were very painful and insulting to Ambedkar. But the tone in which he said it seemed that how much he hates Baba Saheb. At first, I thought it must have come out of his mouth, but next day even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah,” he alleged.

The AAP supremo claimed this shows that Shah had said it in Parliament deliberately in order to give a message what they feel about Ambedkar.

“I don’t just consider myself a fan of Ambedkar — I am his Bhakt (devotee). I had read a lot about him before, but when I was imprisoned, I immersed myself in his biography multiple times. His life story is a profound source of inspiration,” said Kejriwal.

“The struggles he faced were unparalleled and only a few in history can compare. He was declared the greatest scholar of the century by Columbia University, which honoured him in a way that brought glory to India worldwide. Yet, such a towering figure has often been disrespected,” he added.

Kejriwal said the AAP considers Ambekar and Bhagat Singh “as our greatest ideals”.

“This does not mean we do not respect others like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose, who are also great figures in our history. In the Delhi government and the Punjab government, we issued an order that the picture of these two will be placed inside every office. We also implemented Jai Bhim Yojana in Delhi. Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India,” he added.

Kejriwal, who administered an oath to people during his speech, further said “the BJP has always insulted Baba Saheb and the Constitution he wrote”.

“The BJP has disrespected Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Parliament. I consider Baba Saheb Ambedkar my idol and I pledge to oppose BJP at every level. This pledge must be taken to every home. Those who love Babasaheb must dedicate their time, energy, and resources to this movement. Join this movement with all your heart,” he added.

Shah has come under fire from the opposition parties over his remarks on Ambedkar in the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” he said.

Shah later on Wednesday held a press conference and justified his point. He accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha related to Ambedkar after the BJP leaders “exposed” the opposition party’s repeated “insults” to the architect of the Constitution.