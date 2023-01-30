‘Amazed to see mathematical and logical skills of students’

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday attended the state-level mental math quiz competition 2022-23 at Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Rohini 11.



As per Sisodia, the aim of such competition is to develop mathematical-logical skills among students and make them prompt, confident and mentally agile. Sisodia interacted with the students and motivated them to participate in such competitions more and more. Along with

the quiz competition, a TLM (Teaching Learning Material) exhibition was also organised that showcased various educational models made by the Delhi government school teachers.

While addressing and motivating the students, Sisodia expressed that he was

amazed to see the mathematical and logical skills of the students of Delhi government schools.

He said, “This quiz competition hosted by the Directorate of Education is a very innovative step in the right direction to inculcate the habit of doing calculations in the head, without the use of any tools. This will make students more prompt, confident and mentally agile. Today, the performance of our students in the mental math competition shows that students of Delhi government schools are no less than anyone.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Mathematics is equally enjoyable as any other subject like English, Hindi, and History and activities like these quiz competitions make it more fun.

“Students often consider it as a scary subject but I can see that there are many people who enjoy it too. Such a fun filled environment to learn mathematics in a government school was unimaginable earlier but our students and teachers have made it a reality now,”

added Sisodia.

He further said, “Competition of our schools is not only with the schools of the country now but with those of the world. It is our determination to create such an environment in our Delhi government schools that is given to any student in a top-class private school. Now that we have world-class school infrastructure, our students are at par with students of private schools, our teachers are at par with teachers there, it is the time to challenge the schools of the world.”