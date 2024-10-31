Amanatullah took public funds meant for Delhi riot victims: ED

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan opened an “unauthorised” bank account soliciting funds for Delhi riot victims and some of this public money was withdrawn in cash and handed over to him, the ED claimed Wednesday after it filed a charge sheet against him.

The federal probe agency filed the supplementary prosecution complaint against the legislator and his second wife Maryam Siddiqui before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on Tuesday.

The case has been listed for hearing on November 4.

The money laundering case of ED pertains to alleged irregularities committed during Khan’s tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board between 2016-2021. The 50-year-old MLA represents the Okhla seat in the Delhi assembly. The agency also accused Khan of not disclosing “complete details” about dependents in his election affidavit. “Amanatullah Khan, without taking any approval from the Delhi Waqf Board, floated ‘Delhi Waqf Board

Relief Committee’.