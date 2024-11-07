Amanatullah may hamper probe if granted bail: ED

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan may hamper the investigation in the money laundering case and flee from justice if granted bail, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Thursday.

The central probe agency made the submission before Special Judge Vishal Gogne while opposing Khan’s bail application in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the judge that the investigation was at a crucial stage in the matter and there was a possibility that Khan, who was “an influential person”, may influence the witnesses and destroy the evidence in the case if granted bail.

The agency further told the court that the politician may also flee from justice if his application was allowed. The judge heard the submission and adjourned the matter for November 14 for further arguments. The ED had arrested Khan on September 2 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after conducting a search at his residence in Delhi’s Okhla area.

The central probe agency had submitted that it arrested Khan after he was confronted with questions during the searches but he remained “evasive”.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged

disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Unit.