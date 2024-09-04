Amanatullah Khan dealt in ‘tainted’ cash transactions; avoided probe: ED

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was dealing with “ill-gotten” money and indulged in “tainted” cash transactions to purchase an immovable property in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate alleged on Tuesday. The federal agency has arrested the 50-year-old legislator from Okhla on Monday after conducting a search at his house. He was produced before a local court the same day that sent him to four-day ED custody. The agency also charged him with “non cooperation” and “avoiding investigation” in the case claiming he only appeared once out of the 14 summonses sent to him to depose and get his statement recorded by the investigating officer. The money laundering case against the AAP MLA stems from two FIRs, one by the Delhi ACB and the other filed by the CBI to probe alleged irregularities committed during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board from 2016-2021.