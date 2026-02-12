AM Group inks MoU with ‘Invest UP’ to set up 1-GW HPC and AI hub in YEIDA

Greater Noida: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Hyderabad-based AM Group with Uttar Pradesh’s investment promotion agency ‘Invest UP’ to establish a 1-gigawatt high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.



The project is estimated to attract investments worth approximately Rs 2.2 lakh crore (about $25 billion), marking a major boost to India’s tech infrastructure.

The authority has issued Letters of Intent (LOIs) for 114 acres in Sector-28 and 175 acres in Sector-8D, totaling 289 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway. According to officials, the project will be developed in phases, with initial operations targeted to begin by 2028 and full capacity achieved by 2030. The proposed AI-HPC hub is being hailed as one of India’s largest digital infrastructure initiatives, said officials.

“With a planned capacity of 1 gigawatt, the facility will meet the growing demand for advanced AI workloads and high-performance computing. The project holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport and the expanding industrial-logistics network in the region. Enhanced connectivity is expected to attract global hyperscalers and enterprises,” a senior YEIDA official said. The proposed AI infrastructure hub will house around 500,000 advanced high-performance chipsets and operate as a 24x7 carbon-free green data center powered by renewable energy, including solar, wind, and pumped storage solutions. The initiative aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading AI and digital infrastructure hub in India.

The facility is designed to meet the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing in India, serving global hyperscalers, research institutions, enterprises, and sovereign AI initiatives. AMG AI Labs will develop a full-stack value chain from on-demand electrons to intelligent tokens offering AI-driven solutions across sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, media, gaming, and cloud services.