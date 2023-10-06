Alternate-day classes, reduced hours in at least 14 Delhi govt schools amid overcrowded classrooms

New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi government schools are currently grappling with overcrowded classrooms, revealing a violation of the Right to Education Act.



In response to the significant surge in student enrolment, these schools have been forced to implement alternate-day classes and reduced hours.

One striking example of an overcrowded learning environment is Sabhapur School, where each classroom accommodates a staggering 123 students. This alarming situation has prompted the Department of Education (DoE) to submit an affidavit to the Delhi High Court, providing insights into the reasons behind these decisions. The DoE has identified a key factor contributing to the overcrowding issue, two schools operating from the same building. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya sharing premises have led to an increased student-to-classroom ratio.

Efforts to address this problem have been underway since 2021, with the construction of new school buildings in Khajoori Khas, Mustafabad, and Johripur. These new facilities are expected to alleviate the overcrowding by creating additional classroom space.

At Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sabhapur, the student-classroom ratio is a staggering 123, with 3,197 students accommodated in just 26 classrooms, this includes some other schools too.

The Directorate of Education filed a counter affidavit in September following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the NGO Social Jurist, which highlighted issues in government schools in Northeast Delhi. The PIL alleged that classes were either held only every alternate day or for just two hours per day in Delhi government schools in areas like Khajuri Khas, Sabhapur, Sonia Vihar, and Karawal Nagar. In its counter affidavit, the Directorate of Education acknowledged the high enrolment in Northeast Delhi and outlined its plans to address the issue. As per the officials, the DoE is constructing new school buildings with 458 additional rooms.

A DoE official stated, “To ensure compliance with RTE norms and provide a conducive environment for quality education, we are actively working on constructing additional school buildings, which will significantly reduce the high student-classroom ratios to around 35-40 per cent as observed in some Delhi government schools.”

The affidavit also mentioned that, “In April of the previous year, the DoE had requested land allocation from the DDA in the Northeast district to build new school facilities. The department emphasised the densely populated nature of the area and the lack of available space in existing schools for additional classrooms. Notably, seven out of 18 schools in Northeast Delhi had a student-classroom ratio exceeding 100, with the highest at 190 in the school in Johripur,” an official revealed.

The situation highlights the pressing need for infrastructure development to ensure a conducive learning environment for students in Delhi’s government schools, as overcrowded classrooms hinder the delivery of effective education.