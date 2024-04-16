Altercation erupts at Saket Court between 2

NEW DELHI: A confrontation broke out at the Saket Court Complex on Monday, involving two individuals who were at the court to attend separate legal proceedings. The altercation, stemming from a prior dispute, resulted in minor injuries.



According to the Police, at approximately 12:18 pm, police were called to the scene following reports of a quarrel outside Court No. 307.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the scuffle involved Ataul Rehman (22), and Aboojar, a resident of Khadda Colony, Jaitpur.

Rehman was scheduled to appear in Court No. 307 in connection with a case registered at the Kalindi Kunj Police Station under sections 186, 352, and 195 of the Indian Penal Code, wherein he was the accused.

Conversely, Aboojar, along with his brother Aslam (27) was meant to appear before Court No. 9 in relation to a case registered at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station under sections 323, 341, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The brothers were summoned by their counsel to Court No. 307 to sign some documents, where they encountered Rehman.

The conflict reportedly began after Aboojar confronted Rehman about a rumored incident from two days prior, in which Rehman allegedly verbally abused him. The verbal exchange escalated quickly, leading to a physical altercation.

Aboojar sustained a minor injury below his left eye during the dispute. Both groups acknowledged that they knew each other and attributed the fight to a misunderstanding.

Authorities at the scene confirmed that appropriate legal actions are being taken in accordance with the law to address the incident.

The brief fight disrupted the court’s schedule but was quickly contained by the security personnel at the complex.