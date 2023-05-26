Almost 100 arrested in spa raids at Gzb mall

Ghaziabad: Sixty women and 39 men were arrested in raids at eight spa centres in Pacific Mall located on the UP-Delhi border, police here said on Thursday. “Police have arrested 60 women and 39 men from these spa centres most of them allegedly involved in immoral sex trafficking and were found in objectionable state,” DCP Trans Hindon Vivek Chandra Yadav said. In the raids that were made Wednesday midnight, the Link Road police also arrested seven managers, two of them women, and booked them under sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The seven managers were identified as Kushal, Preet Kaur, Subhash, Rohit, Renu, Rohit Singh, and a 23-year-old Sumit, Yadav said.

“We have identified 11 others who are the owners or managers running these centres and were involved in encouraging prostitution. They will also be arrested soon,” said the officer.

The arrested patrons and managers were produced before a court here and were later sent to jail, he said. The DCP said Sub-Inspector Shishupal Solanki, In-charge, Maharajpur Police Outpost, was suspended for dereliction of duty.