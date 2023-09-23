Allows use of loudspeakers till midnight during Durga Puja, Ramleela

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted a special exemption for using loudspeakers till midnight during Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi CMO said in a statement on Friday.

The file of the chief minister’s approval to use loudspeakers till midnight during the festivals has been sent for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s nod, the statement said, adding that Ramleela organisers must get permission from the police to ensure that the use of loudspeakers does not violate noise levels in residential areas.

The move comes a day after Kejriwal met a delegation of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee office bearers. In the meeting, Kejriwal was requested by the Ramleela committees to extend the time limit for the use of loudspeakers. The CMO, in a statement, said, “Loudspeakers will be used during the late-night Ramlila performances.” The DDMA’s previous directive imposing a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm has been suspended until further orders, it said.

The statement said the CM is committed to ensuring that religious events like Ramleela, Durga Puja, and Dussehra are celebrated with grandeur and convenience. “In view of this, the chief minister has granted permission for the use of loudspeakers until midnight during Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations,” it said.