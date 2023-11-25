‘Allow religious event at Anand Vihar ISBT’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the MCD to grant permission to a hawkers association to organise a religious programme near the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminus gate, provided the area is available.

The high court also noted that the police have already granted a no-objection certificate to petitioner Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association for holding a ‘Maa Bhagwati Jagran’ — to be held on

Saturday — on the service road near the ‘In’ gate of Anand Vihar ISBT.

“It is stated by the counsel for the petitioner that they have already received the NOC from the Deputy Commissioner of Police. However, no sanction has been received from the MCD.

“In view of the fact that police has already granted permission, in case the area is available, the MCD is directed to grant permission to the petitioner for the said event,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

During the hearing, additional standing counsel Prashant Manchanda, representing the Delhi Police, said permission was already granted to the petitioner and they were informed about it.