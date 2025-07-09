...Allocates Rs 53 crore for dev projects across districts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared a major administrative reform by approving the Integrated District Project Fund and District Project Fund schemes, aimed at completing small but essential development works at the district level without bureaucratic delays.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking the fulfilment of yet another promise made in the state’s budget. A total outlay of Rs 53 crore has been sanctioned for the schemes, Rs 20 crore for the Integrated District Project Fund and Rs 33 crore for the District Project Fund, ensuring that each of Delhi’s 11 districts receives Rs 3 crore for urgent local works. “The government wants smaller works to be completed at the district level itself,” said Chief Minister Gupta. “This initiative is based on our governance mantra of ‘Perform, Reform, and Transform.’ We are decentralising the system to make execution faster and more efficient.”