Alleged lover held for killing Delhi woman

NEW DELHI: Three days after a 30-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi, police have arrested her alleged lover, Toffique. He was apprehended in Haryana’s Mewat area and was previously out on bail for murder and attempted murder.

During interrogation, Toffique confessed to having an extramarital affair with the victim and expressed a desire to live with her family. On October 12, he reportedly sneaked into her home and spent the night on the first floor. The following morning, a verbal altercation escalated, leading Toffique to attack her, slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times before fleeing.

Police discovered that Toffique had previously killed the woman’s husband in 2019 and was under trial at the

time of his arrest.