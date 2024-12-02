All-women bus depot opens amidst DTC workers’ protest

NEW DELHI: In the past weeks of November, the inauguration of Delhi’s first all-women bus depot, the ‘Sakhi Depot’ in Sarojini Nagar, coincided with a strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) women workers. The protest, led by drivers and conductors, raised concerns about pay disparity, job security, and working conditions, underlining persistent grievances within the transport sector.

On November 16, the Delhi government launched the ‘Sakhi Depot’, an all-women initiative designed to operate 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned and 30 non-AC buses, covering 17 routes across the capital. While the depot’s launch was hailed as a step forward for gender inclusion, the protests that followed the next day painted a stark picture of inequality within the workforce.

On November 17, DTC women workers staged a protest at the Sarojini Nagar depot, demanding equal pay and permanent job guarantees. The employees took a stand by halting bus departures until their voices were heard. The workers emphasised their lack of job security and the poor pay they receive despite performing the same duties as permanent employees. Many are on temporary contracts, including a significant number of the 18,000 conductors and 4,000 drivers.

Susheela, a driver at the depot, voiced her frustration, saying, “We get Rs 842 per day, which comes to about Rs 21,000 a month, working 25 days. If we’re late or sick, we lose a day’s salary. Permanent workers doing the same job earn Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 with added allowances.”

The protest ended briefly after assurances from Chief Minister Atishi, who met with union representatives on November 19. However, according to Manoj Sharma, General Secretary of the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, the workers are still awaiting concrete commitments. “If the promises are not fulfilled, we will call for a ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) in the next 15 days,” he warned.

The discontent extends beyond pay disparities. The termination of over 10,000 bus marshals in November 2023 has added fuel to the ongoing protests. The marshals, who were hired to ensure the safety of women passengers, were dismissed after the Revenue and Finance departments raised concerns about their recruitment process under the Civil Defence Act, 1968. The dismissals have led to tensions between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP, with both parties using the issue as a political tool ahead of the Delhi elections in early 2024.

At a rally in Burari on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the issue when Mukesh Pal Singh, a former bus marshal, interrupted his speech. Kejriwal invited him on stage, acknowledging the marshals’ plight. “This brother is a bus marshal. I and my party are fighting for you; no one else will. In Gujarat, even police officers are on temporary contracts. The BJP never makes anything permanent,” he said.

However, the issue has become a point of contention in the political arena. The BJP has criticised the Delhi government’s handling of the matter. Delhi BJP president stated, “Arvind Kejriwal should apologize not only to the bus marshal who was detained but also to the 10,000 marshals who have been made unemployed by his decisions.” He condemned the violent protests but added that such incidents have become all too common in the Delhi elections, accusing Kejriwal of orchestrating them to divert attention from corruption.

The DTC workers’ strike and the marshals’ termination have brought the issue of employment conditions in Delhi’s transport sector to the forefront. With the Delhi polls fast approaching, both AAP and BJP are making promises to address these issues, signaling that worker rights and job security will be central to their election campaigns.