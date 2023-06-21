All taxis running on CNG, other clean fuels to have permit validity of 15 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department has directed that all taxis running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or other clean fuels and possessing a Contract Carriage permit will now have their permit validity extended to 15 years instead of 8 years.



The decision, while promoting cleaner and greener transportation options, underscores the Delhi government’s commitment to the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city.

The state’s Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the move will help thousands of taxi drivers who will be able to ply their CNG vehicles for a total of 15 years now. “It is an initiative towards providing cleaner and greener modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city,” he said.

The decision to extend the permit validity follows a thorough assessment by the transport department, which uncovered an inconsistency in the duration of permits among different categories of taxis operating under the Contract Carriage permit in Delhi. Previously, taxis registered under the City Taxi Scheme 2015 with DL1RT had a permit validity of only 8 years, while other taxis, including black and yellow cabs and other categories, enjoyed a validity of 15 years based on the vehicle’s age as defined by the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

Environmental Scientist at Scientific and Environmental Research Institute in Kolkata, Dr. Tanmoy Rudra, also reiterated that the step of switching to cleaner fuels will definitely resolve the crisis a bit and proper monitoring is required for an effective result. “Permit should be given to those taxi owners who scrupulously adhere to all the rules and regulations,” Rudra said.

To rectify this disparity and ensure fairness, the transport department has taken the step to extend the permit validity to 15 years. This move not only promotes environmentally friendly transportation options but also contributes to reducing pollution levels in the city, the transport department said in a statement.