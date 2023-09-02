All sensitive areas covered with pumping sets, CCTVs for constant monitoring: Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi Public Works Department Minister, Atishi has spoken with Millennium Post about the big infrastructural changes of the past couple of years that paved the way for G20 preparations, and the small intensive work being done now to finalise the city for delegates.



How has Delhi been prepared for the Summit by the Delhi Government?

Primarily, the beautification of roads in Central Delhi has been done by the Arvind Kejriwal Government over the last three years. Similarly, when you come from the airport side, the entire stretch, including Moti Bagh, Haus Khaz and other, has had a makeover.

Meanwhile, the entire PWD areas have been monitored and worked on by Manish Sisodia, when he was in power. He would go almost monthly to inspect them, and sometimes even the CM would visit.

What about flood management?

For the last few years, we have identified 14 sensitive locations for water logging. After the floods, the number increased to 45. All these areas, many of them coming under G20, have been covered with pumping sets and CCTVs for constant monitoring. Further, mobile pumping sets have been stationed in the G20 areas for extra support.

What has that expenditure been like?

I do not know the exact amount because the expense is still ongoing. We have a lot of running contracts, like the MCD mechanical sweepers, and even now the PWD are working on ground.

There has been an ongoing debate on which agency should be credited for the development works. What are your thoughts on this?

Everyone knows that there are multiple agencies functioning in the city. There are NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas, which are under the Central Government, and thereby the development works in those places have been funded by the Centre. On the other hand, the PWD and MCD stretches have been done from our own budget. It was a joint effort from all agencies. Like the ITPO complex, was sponsored by the Central Government, with I am sure, thousands of crores, and worked on by PWD. On the other hand, we have deployed sanitation workers, mechanical sweepers and potted plants from our own sanctions.

Another controversy has been the NCCSA, where you’ve been vocal about the LG undermining the Delhi Government’s authority while LG says that the CM has full power, and he has repeatedly cancelled meetings even after multiple requests. Do you have any comments?

The NCCSA is an unconstitutional body with an elected chief minister being overruled by two nominated bodies. The hallmark of our constitution is that the one who is elected by the people has the power, and the authority to take away that power lies only with the people.