All India Winter Rose Show draws 100s to Chanakyapuri

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) hosted an All India Winter Rose Show at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri this weekend, showcasing roses across 92 varieties. NDMC Chairman, Keshav Chandra, distributed prizes to the winners in 22 categories, celebrating excellence in rose cultivation and display.

Organised in collaboration with the Rose Society of India, the two-day event drew more than 200 participants from various organisations, including NDMC, TERI, CPWD, PGI Chandigarh, and IARI-PUSA. Over 1,400 exhibits of roses were displayed in pots and as cut flowers, featuring popular varieties such as Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature and Polyantha.

Speaking at the event, Keshav Chandra expressed his admiration for the show’s organisers and participants, emphasising the importance of such events in enhancing the city’s green spaces. “This beautiful exhibition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of horticulturists and rose enthusiasts. NDMC is committed to promoting horticulture, and we aim to develop a unique nursery to cultivate more rose varieties,” he said.

The NDMC’s Horticulture Department emerged as a major winner, securing three trophies and multiple prizes—first place in 11 categories, second in 21, and third in 14.

Beyond the rose displays, the show offered engaging activities, including a painting competition for NDMC school students, which drew widespread appreciation. Artistic arrangements such as bouquets, garlands, and Ikebana, along with value-added rose products, added to the event’s charm. President of the Rose Society of India, Kuldeep Saddy, highlighted the enduring appeal of roses as symbols of beauty and love. He praised the participants for their creativity and commitment, noting that the event provided a platform for sharing knowledge and inspiring the next generation of horticulturists.

Thousands of rose enthusiasts and visitors thronged the garden over the weekend, enjoying the visual feast and celebrating the art of rose cultivation.

The event concluded with the promise of greater efforts to preserve and expand the horticultural heritage of the capital city. Priya, a college student from South Delhi, shared her enthusiasm, “It’s incredible to see so many varieties of roses in one place. The arrangements are stunning, and the vibrant colors bring so much joy.”

Rajesh Mehta, a retired teacher who attended with his family, appreciated the educational aspect of the event. “I learned so much about different types of roses and their care. This event is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to connect with

nature,” he said.