All govt leave suspended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday cancelled leaves of all its employees till further orders due to escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, an official said.

No leave will be granted to any official of Delhi government till further orders given the prevailing situation and preparedness for any emergency, said an order issued late evening by the Services Department of the government. All district magistrates in the national capital are holding meetings with their subordinates to review health and disaster management preparedness in case of any emergency situation,

officials said.