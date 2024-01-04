All garbage vulnerable points will be removed by February 20: Mayor

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has announced that all Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) will be removed by February 20, during a press conference at the Civic Centre on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal and Deputy Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.

The GBVs across the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be inspected and removed under the ‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ campaign. Oberoi herself is expected to conduct ‘Marathon Inspections’ of the identified GVPs with MCD officials spanning January and February.

“We had appointed nodal officers in all the 12 zones. Now an action plan has been prepared under this cleanliness campaign. We will run a month-long cleanliness campaign from the first week of January to February. This will be a huge public awareness campaign. Under this, Marathon Inspections will be conducted in all zones. In this, all the officers, public representatives, Deputy Mayor, Leader of the House and myself will come on the streets of Delhi for a month. Three inspections will be conducted in each zone,” said the Mayor.