All 3 juveniles arrested for cab driver’s murder in Mehrauli

New Delhi: Three juveniles involved in the murder of a cab driver in Mehrauli after an altercation have been apprehended by Delhi Police.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Mehrauli Police Station.

The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar (35) resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to the police, the chilling episode began innocuously enough with Kumar navigating through the labyrinthine lanes of Malviya Nagar to pick up passengers before reaching Mehrauli.

However, the narrow streets of the historic area proved to be a bottleneck, leading to a gridlock that set the stage for a fateful encounter. Around 8:40 PM, three juveniles on a scooty approached Kumar’s cab from behind.

Requesting space to maneuver through the congested traffic, tensions escalated as the cab driver found himself unable to comply due to the lack of room.

What started as a plea for cooperation quickly devolved into a heated altercation.

In a shocking turn of events, one of the scooter riders dismounted and launched a vicious attack on Kumar, wielding a sharp-edged weapon that struck the cab driver in the chest.

The assailants, displaying a callous disregard for human life, fled the scene on their scooty, leaving Kumar critically injured.

The injured cab driver was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, but tragically efforts to save him proved futile, and he was pronounced dead.

The authorities swiftly launched a murder investigation under the guidance of DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary.

In the quest for justice, law enforcement turned to technological aids, meticulously combing through CCTV footage from the area to piece together the sequence of events.

Additionally, a network of informers was deployed to gather crucial insights.

The breakthrough came when the beat staff received credible information about the identity of the three suspects.