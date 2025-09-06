All 152 DDA flats sold within an hr under ‘Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana’

New Delhi: All 152 flats offered by Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) ‘Apna Ghar Aawas Yojana’ were booked within an hour of opening on Friday, and it is expected to fetch a revenue of Rs 100 crores, officials said.

DDA had offered 152 additional flats on a first-come-first-served basis, comprising 76 middle-income group (MIG) flats at Lok Nayak Puram, block D, and 76 economically weaker section (EWS) flats at Narela’s sector A1-A4, block G.

“The scheme received an overwhelming response from the public, with all the additional flats booked within an hour. In view of continued public demand for affordable housing, DDA has extended the scheme by three months, with the scheme now operational till November 26, 2025,” said a statement from DDA.

According to DDA, ready-to-move-in flats are available for booking across different categories and locations in Delhi. “The flats in Lok Nayak Puram and Narela have been repeatedly offered under multiple schemes since 2023. However, the swift sale of these flats now is a direct result of the aggressive and innovative sales and marketing strategies adopted by the DDA under Lt Governor VK Saxena’s direct supervision,” the statement added. This extension ensures greater opportunity for the public to avail themselves of quality housing options. DDA remains committed to expanding housing accessibility and ensuring ease of home ownership through transparent and completely online processes.