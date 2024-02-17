Alipur blaze: 8 victims identified, cops may conduct DNA test on unidentified bodies

New Delhi: Eight of the 11 people killed in a major fire at a factory in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday have been identified by their family members, police have said, adding that they might conduct a DNA test on the unidentified bodies, if required.



Police have launched a probe to ascertain what led to the incident and whether the paint factory was being operated illegally.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said the building in which the fire broke out was being used illegally for the purpose of mixing chemical paint. The civic body said it regretted the tragic incident.

The owner of the factory, Ashok Kumar Jain, was killed in the incident, along with 10 of his employees, a police officer said.

The factory — Om Suns Paint — has been operating since 2017, he added.

“It has come to light that the owner used to lock the factory from inside when work was on,” the officer said.

The eight victims who have been identified are — Jain (62), Ram Surat Singh (44), Vishal Gaund (19), Anil Thakur (46), Pankaj Kumar (29), Shubham (19), Mira (44) and Brijkishore (19). Police said it is suspected that the factory gate was locked and the workers could not get out of the building after the fire broke out.

Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot, the officer said, adding, “Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and spread to an area where chemicals were kept, leading to multiple blasts.”

Another officer said some of the victims were identified on the basis of the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident and other articles. If required, a DNA test will be conducted on the unidentified bodies, he added. The incident occurred at Dayal Market in Alipur. The factory housed chemical godowns. The fire was preceded by a blast and soon, it spread to nearby buildings, including a drugs rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

Locals have alleged that the fire-tenders arrived late due to which the blaze spread to other buildings. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call regarding the blaze was received

at 5:25 pm and fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, but there was a delay due to a massive traffic jam near the GT Karnal Road.

The Delhi Police has barricaded some roads leading to Alipur in view of a farmers’ agitation.

Sources claimed that the delay was due to the non-availability of fire-tenders at a nearby fire station as those were sent to another spot.

Police said as the factory owner was killed in the incident, his son, Akhil Jain of Sonipat in Haryana, is being interrogated. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the factory owner’s son.

A delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its chief Virendra Sachdeva met the people affected by the fire tragedy in the city’s Alipur area

and announced financial aid for them.