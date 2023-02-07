‘Aldermen can vote in mayoral polls’

New Delhi: The municipal House witnessed an uproar on Monday after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members.



Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour, she announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members would be held simultaneously.

“Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members,” Sharma said.

The announcement drew protests from AAP councillors. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can’t vote.

To this, Sharma said, “People have sent you here to serve them, let the election be held.”

Following this, the House was adjourned briefly.

This is the third session of the House after the December 4 municipal polls.

The first two sessions —held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.