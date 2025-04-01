Alcohol sales to be restricted on four days in April this year

New Delhi: With April approaching, individuals planning to purchase liquor or organize parties should be mindful of upcoming dry days when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. In India, dry days are observed on specific dates, often aligned with religious festivals, national holidays, and election days, during which liquor stores, bars, and restaurants are restricted from selling alcoholic beverages.

April 2025 includes four designated dry days across the country. On April 6, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, known as Ram Navami, liquor sales will be restricted. Following this, on April 10, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed, marking the birth of Lord Mahavira, an important occasion for the Jain community. April 14, celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti in honor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, will also be a dry day. The fourth restriction on liquor sales will take place on April 18 for Good Friday, a significant day for Christians commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The nationwide ban on liquor sales on these dates aims to respect cultural and religious sentiments associated with the occasions. While the prohibition applies to licensed liquor stores, pubs, and restaurants, individual consumption remains permitted in private spaces.

Dry days are a standard practice in India, not only for religious and national events but also during election periods when alcohol sales are restricted to prevent undue influence on voters. The enforcement of these prohibitions varies by state, with some regions implementing additional dry days beyond the nationally recognized ones.

For individuals planning social gatherings, celebrations, or travel in April, being aware of these restrictions is important to avoid last-minute inconveniences. Many people choose to purchase liquor in advance to ensure their plans remain unaffected.

As dry days can sometimes be declared at short notice by state governments, particularly in response to local events or elections, citizens are advised to check regional notifications for any updates.