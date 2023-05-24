Ajay Maken against supporting Kejriwal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday strongly opposed extending any support to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of the Centre’s ordinance on the administration of services in the national Capital.

He said that if all previous Delhi chief ministers could perform their roles without creating any fuss, why was Arvind Kejriwal stirring up chaos? He asked whether it was mere political posturing.

Maken, a former Union minister who headed the Delhi Congress earlier, put out a long statement, titled “an examination of reasons to not oppose the ordinance — administrative, political, and legal aspects”.

He said the Congress should not oppose the proposed legislation to be brought in Parliament on the Delhi services issue, replacing the ordinance promulgated by the Centre last week. Maken said that primarily, cooperative federalism principles don’t fit in Delhi’s context.