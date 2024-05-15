Aishani Chakraborty: A tale of resilience & academic excellence

NEW DELHI: In a world that often fails to recognise the merits of those who face unique challenges, Aishani Chakraborty has emerged as a shining example of resilience and determination.



A student at DPS Faridabad, Sector 19 and the Adhyayan Inclusive Learning Centre, Aishani achieved an extraordinary feat in the 12th class Board exams for the academic year 2023-24.

Aishani, an Autistic child, defied all odds to secure an impressive 97 percent marks in her CBSE Board exams. Her journey was marked by unwavering dedication, relentless effort, and the unwavering support of her teachers and mentors. The Adhyayan Inclusive Learning Centre, renowned for its commitment to children with special needs, was crucial to Aishani’s success.

Aishani’s success wasn’t mere luck; it resulted from careful planning and individualised support. Despite her remarkable achievements, Aishani remained unnoticed by society, highlighting the need for greater empathy towards those with learning difficulties. Her accomplishment challenges stereotypes about autism and underscores the importance of recognising potential beyond traditional boundaries.

Aishani Chakraborty’s achievement isn’t just a personal victory; it serves as an inspiration to many.