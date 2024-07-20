AISA to hold Parl march on Aug 9

NEW DELHI: Concluding its two-day National council meeting on July 19, All-India Students’ Association (AISA) declared a Parliament March to be held on August 9.



Students from across the country will participate, demanding accountability from the NDA Government over alleged irregularities in the NEET, NET, and other competitive exams.

The meeting, held at the MP Club, North Avenue, saw participation of AISA members from over 20 states.

Prasenjeet Kumar, General Secretary of AISA, announced plans to target the National Testing Agency (NTA) in their future protests, condemning the government’s handling of the education sector and the NEP 2020.

AISA will launch a nationwide campaign, ‘India Against NTA,’ seeking to demand a Re-NEET and the scrapping of the NTA. They have also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a high-level inquiry into NTA’s practices, criticising it for operating like a private entity and fueling the commercialisation of education.

JNUSU President Dhananjay emphasised JNU’s commitment to accessible education through its entrance exams and plans to advocate for reinstating JNUEE and scrapping CUET.

Lekha, AISA’s South India in-charge, criticised NTA policies for worsening inequalities in higher education and vowed student resistance against the Modi government’s education policies.