AISA submits memorandum to Edu Ministry for discrepancies in CUET-UG answer key

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) visited the Ministry of Education at Shastri Bhavan to submit a memorandum addressing the numerous discrepancies found in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 Answer Key. It demanded immediate corrective measures from the National Testing Agency (NTA), for allegedly releasing an error riddled answer key.



NTA had published the provisional answer key on its official website, ‘exams.nta.ac.in,’ on July 7. Candidates had until July 9 to download the provisional answer key and raise objections via the CUET 2024 official website by paying fees of Rs 200 per question. The NTA has planned the CUET UG 2024 re-examination for July 15 to 19 for those who submitted grievances by June 30. Admit cards for the re-exam will be available online 3-4 days before the exam date which will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

The memorandum alleged the presence of up to 30 incorrect answers in the English paper alone. AISA criticised the NTA’s handling of the situation, labelling it as ‘callous’, especially the NTA’s policy of charging students Rs 200 for each answer recheck.

AISA demanded the Ministry of Education to instruct the NTA to address and rectify the discrepancies in the CUET UG Answer Key within three days. Failure to do so, they stated, would result in widespread student protests. “This is not an isolated incident,” stated Abhigyan, AISA Delhi President. “In the past month, the NTA has repeatedly demonstrated its inefficiency, much to the frustration of the student community nationwide,” he added. With the growing dissatisfaction with the NTA’s performance, AISA has called for scrapping of the exam body altogether rooted in concern about its capability to conduct fair examinations.