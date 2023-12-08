AISA launches student campaign to counter govt ahead of LS polls

New Delhi: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) launched its ‘Modi Sarkar Ke Das Saal, Young India Ke Das Sawaal’ national campaign.



AISA claims that this campaign, aims at influencing the narrative for the forthcoming 2024 general election, and seeks to address pertinent issues concerning today’s student and youth populace.

Emphasising the need for an education system aligned with the aspirations of the nation, Prof Nandini Sundar expressed the campaign’s core agenda, stating, “This initiative questions the essence of our education system and the values it upholds.” She highlighted concerns over the ongoing displacement of ad hoc teachers in Delhi University and the potential long-term repercussions on educational standards.

Journalist Anil Chamadia underscored the concerning disparity prevailing in higher education, pointing out systemic barriers faced by women, SC, ST, and OBC students in gaining admission to universities.

He elaborated, “This disparity perpetuates societal marginalization, turning educational spaces hostile for marginalized students.”

Prof Jitendra Meena shed light on the distressing state of social justice within higher education. Referring to government data, he disclosed alarming suicide rates among SC, ST, and OBC students in prominent institutions, urging a collective effort to challenge anti-student policies.

AISA activists, representing various Delhi universities, resolved to conduct an extensive campaign across university campuses and residential areas. The campaign aims to spotlight the government’s alleged shortcomings in providing quality, affordable education, and dignified employment for the nation’s youth.