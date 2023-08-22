AISA activists protest against high fee of DU’s 5-year BA LLB course

New Delhi: A protest by AISA Delhi University activists on Monday denounced the exorbitant fee structure of the recently introduced 5-year BA LLB course.



The new course unveiled following a recent academic council meeting at DU sparked concerns due to its annual fee of Rs 1,90,000.

The announcement of the Five-Year Integrated Law Courses for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024 has triggered strong reactions within the student community.

The Five-Year Integrated Law Courses, encompassing BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours), were officially disclosed through a notice released by the DU Faculty of Law on August 4.

The notice outlined that each course would admit 60 students, selected based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2023 results. Classes for these courses will be held at the Faculty of Law, Kanad Bhawan, North Campus, DU. The application process is expected to be unveiled soon as students await further details while gearing up for potential intensified opposition to these courses.

In stark contrast to the current scenario, the DU Faculty of Law previously offered three-year LLB and LLM courses with nominal fees ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per year. The department has notably nurtured eminent legal figures, including the current Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and former CJI Madan Mohan Punchhi.

Renowned for its commitment to accessible education, DU’s deviation from this principle has ignited concerns. AISA’s protest encompassed slogans against financial autonomy, self-financing courses, and the exclusion of marginalised students. A memorandum was submitted by AISA advocates for an inclusive and affordable Integrated LLB course at Delhi University.