Airport to generate steady income & boost urban dev

Greater Noida: The upcoming Noida International Airport is set to emerge as a key economic driver for Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), boosting real estate and industrial investment while creating sustained revenue streams for urban development.



Officials said the airport has already triggered a sharp rise in property prices and accelerated industrial activity across the region, with its long-term financial impact expected to be even more significant. A special purpose vehicle, Noida International Airport Limited, has been formed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh along with the three development authorities to

manage the project.

Under the equity structure, the state government and Noida Authority hold 37.5 per cent stake each, while Greater Noida and YEIDA hold 12.5 per cent each. So far, over Rs 4,406 crore has been spent on land acquisition, jointly borne by the government and the authorities. This investment is expected to begin yielding returns from the sixth year of commercial operations, when revenue sharing commences.

“The project was awarded to Zurich Airport International AG, which secured the bid by offering a per-passenger fee of Rs 400.97 — among the highest globally. This means every domestic and international passenger will directly contribute to the revenue pool, which will be distributed among stakeholders based on their equity,” a senior official said.

Authorities believe this steady income will become a financial backbone, particularly as their traditional revenue source — land allotment — continues to shrink due to limited availability of land. At the same time, rapid population growth has increased pressure on urban infrastructure and civic amenities, widening the gap between income

and expenditure.

Passenger traffic is projected at 5–6 million annually in the initial phase, with estimates suggesting it could rise to as high as 70 million passengers per year by 2040. Officials said such growth would significantly strengthen the financial capacity of the authorities, enabling sustained investment in infrastructure

and public services.

“With a fixed per-ticket revenue model, the airport will ensure a predictable income stream. From the sixth year of operations, this will begin contributing substantially to the authorities’ finances,” the official added. Experts noted that beyond aviation, the airport is expected to catalyse economic activity across sectors — from logistics and warehousing to hospitality and manufacturing — reinforcing its role as a long-term growth engine for the NCR region.