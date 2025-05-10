Airport sees cancellation of 138 flights

New Delhi: As many as 138 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines on Friday, according to a source.

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, security measures have also been enhanced at airports. As a result of the closure of the airports, many flights have been cancelled.

A total of 66 domestic departures and 63 arrivals, as well as 5 international departures and 4 arrivals, were cancelled between 5 am and 2 pm on Friday, the source said. "Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted,' DIAL said in a post on X on Friday.