Airport Line extension till YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 to open on Sept 17: DMRC

New Delhi: A nearly two km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the India International Convention Centre, named YashoBhoomi, will become operational from September 17, officials said on Friday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

“Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day, that is, Sunday, September 17. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka

Sector-25 will become 24.9 km,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Currently services on the Airport Line are available till the Dwarka Sector-21 metro station, which is also an interchange point between the Airport Line and the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide metro connectivity to the residents around sector 25 of Dwarka and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. As a result, residents of these areas will be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour.