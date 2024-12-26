Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "very poor" category on Thursday, with an AQI reading of 340 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data in the national capital, 32 reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "very poor" category, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday and Saturday, and issued a "yellow alert", predicting very dense fog, on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, it added.