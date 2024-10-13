Air quality poor in city

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather department predicting a partly cloudy sky.



The humidity level stood at 76 per cent at 9.05 am.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 34 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) level stood at 209 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.