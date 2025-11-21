Air quality nears ‘severe’ mark for 7th straight day

New Delhi: The national capital continued to battle hazardous pollution levels on Thursday, with the city’s air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh straight day. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 398, hovering dangerously close to the ‘severe’ range.

Out of the 40 monitoring stations across the city, 21 recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category, indicating air quality that can pose health risks even to people without pre-existing conditions. Stations in DTU, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Okhla, Bawana, and Wazirpur were among those registering readings above 400, signalling severe pollution levels.

Pollution worsened as more stations hit ‘severe’ levels, driven by stagnant winds and high moisture, with experts warning of rising health risks amid

cold conditions.