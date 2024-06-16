Air quality in city poor

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius, 5.7 notches above the season's average.



The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heat wave conditions during the day.

The humidity was 42 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degree Celsius, it stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category with a reading of 215 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.